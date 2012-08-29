UPDATE 2-Synnex Corp buys Westcon-Comstor Americas from S.Africa's Datatec for $800 mln
* Deal expected to close in Q3 (Adds comment by Datatec's CEO)
TORONTO Aug 29 Canadian stocks fell into the red in early trade on Wednesday as commodity price dips weighed on resource-linked stocks, offsetting further strength in banking shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was d own 8.4 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,001.49 shortly after opening in positive territory.
DOHA/DUBAI, June 6 Qatar has no plan to shut the Dolphin pipeline that transports natural gas to the United Arab Emirates despite the severing of diplomatic ties between the two Gulf Arab nations, officials in both countries said on Tuesday.