BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin acquires 5 buildings at Honokohau industrial park in Kailua-Kona
TORONTO, Sept 5 Canadian stocks moved higher in early trade on Wednesday, helped by oil companies and banks that bounced off losses from a day earlier.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 11,953.63 soon after dipping at the open.
* NCI Building Systems says expected growth of 3-6 percent for low-rise new construction starts industry-wide in fiscal 2017