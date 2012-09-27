BRIEF-Thor Industries Q3 earnings per share $2.11
* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017
TORONTO, Sept 27 The main Canadian stock index jumped 1 percent early on Thursday afternoon, breaking five days of losses as investors cheered Chinese monetary easing and planned spending cuts in Spain.
At 12:32 p.m. (1632 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 117.20 points, or 0.96 percent, at 12,350.06.
* Thor announces record results for third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2017
June 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien 3 artificial heart valve for high-risk patients whose previously implanted heart valves are failing, a procedure designed to avoid repeat open heart surgery.