Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
TORONTO Oct 15 The benchmark Canadian stock index turned positive in early afternoon trade on Monday, as gains in banking and other financial shares offset weakness in natural resource companies.
At 12:49 p.m. (1649 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,210.11. It had fallen as low as 12,137.18 earlier in the session, its lowest intraday level since Sept. 6.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.