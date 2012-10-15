TORONTO Oct 15 The benchmark Canadian stock index turned positive in early afternoon trade on Monday, as gains in banking and other financial shares offset weakness in natural resource companies.

At 12:49 p.m. (1649 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,210.11. It had fallen as low as 12,137.18 earlier in the session, its lowest intraday level since Sept. 6.