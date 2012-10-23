Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 23 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday morning, with energy and mining shares leading the market down 2 percent after a downgrade of five Spanish regions and lacklustre corporate earnings in the United States rekindled worries about the global economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 248.65 points, or 2 percent, to 12,154.89. All but 5 stocks on the entire index were in negative territory, with energy stocks down 2.65 percent and the materials group off 2.54 percent.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.