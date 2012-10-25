Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 25 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent shortly after the open on Thursday as Goldcorp Inc's 48 percent increase in third-quarter profit helped lead the index higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index broke a four-day skid, climbing 122.15 points, or 1 percent, to 12,317.17. All 10 of the index's main groups were higher.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.