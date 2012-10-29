Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
Oct 29 Canada's main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Monday on the strength of the energy sector, even as traders tried to gauge the impact of a huge and potentially damaging hurricane that has closed U.S. stock markets.
Shares of TransCanada Corp, Canada's largest pipeline company, rose nearly 1 percent after it announced plans of building a C$3 billion ($3.01 billion) pipeline in northern Alberta.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.05 percent, are 6.46 points, at 12,306.76 in early trade.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.