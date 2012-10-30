Petronas' stake sale of offshore gas asset advances to second round-sources
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
Oct 30 Toronto's main stock index turned positive on Tuesday, after opening lower, as the impact of super storm Sandy appeared to be less devastating than previously feared.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.05 points, 0.03 percent, at 12,316.80 in mid-morning trade.
* Global majors interested in bidding for Petronas asset-sources
HELSINKI, June 5 U.S. private equity group Blackstone Group said on Monday it had offered to buy all shares in Finnish real estate investment company Sponda for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.0 billion) as it seeks to expand its real estate business in the Nordic region.