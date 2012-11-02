Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Friday as gold miners, tracking lower gold prices, offset gains in most other sectors following better than expected U.S. employment data.
The Toronto stock index was down 14.85 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,484.91. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. Materials and energy were the lone decliners.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.