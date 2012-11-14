Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's main stock index dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, hurt by a 15-percent drop in Iamgold Corp after it posted results, as well as fiscal fears in Europe and the United States that weighed on investors.
At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.23 points, or 1.08 percent, at 12,003.43. Earlier in the session, and the index hit 11,992.38, its lowest since Sept. 5.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.