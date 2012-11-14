TORONTO Nov 14 Canada's main stock index dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, hurt by a 15-percent drop in Iamgold Corp after it posted results, as well as fiscal fears in Europe and the United States that weighed on investors.

At midmorning, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 131.23 points, or 1.08 percent, at 12,003.43. Earlier in the session, and the index hit 11,992.38, its lowest since Sept. 5.