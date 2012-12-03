Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock exchange was nearly unchanged on Monday, with stronger energy stocks offset by weaker materials as optimism from stronger-than-expected manufacturing data out of China tempered worries over U.S. fiscal concerns.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.31 points at 12,235.05 shortly after the open. It opened in positive territory.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.