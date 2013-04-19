BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index briefly turned negative on Friday, pressured by energy stocks and retreating materials shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.95 points, at 11.994.39.
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.