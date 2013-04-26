BRIEF-IRD says Q1 loss per share $0.01
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index was down 1 percent on Friday, as resource stocks, led by a 3.8 percent slide in Goldcorp Inc shares, stumbled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 123.60 points to 12,205.91. The materials group, where miners reside, lost 3.1 percent, while energy stocks were off 1.6 percent.
* "Looking ahead, we continue to expect full 2017 fiscal year will be consistent with, or ahead of, prior year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 13 Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech.