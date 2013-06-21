TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock exchange turned negative on Friday as energy and material stocks reversed course, falling in line with weaker commodity prices and as the U.S. equity market also changed course to turn lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.88 points, to 11,961.69 late morning. It had been as high as 12,067.54 earlier. Six of the 10 main sectors were in negative territory.