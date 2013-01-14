TORONTO Jan 14 Toronto's main stock index nudged higher after briefly turning negative on Monday morning, as Research In Motion Ltd shares rose on investor optimism, offsetting weaker resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to 12,599.75, before resuming its positive tone. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher.