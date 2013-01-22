Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Jan 22 Canada's main stock index turned positive in afternoon trade on Tuesday as the heavyweight mining sector, and in particular gold miners, reversed earlier losses.
At 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.07 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,797.32. The index hit a near 18-month high on Monday.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.