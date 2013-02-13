BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index turned negative on Wednesday as gains in financials were more than offset by declines in Barrick Gold Corp and Thomson Reuters Corp, which reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,782.52, after opening higher.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: