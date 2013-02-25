BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds appoints Johan Oosthuizen interim CFO effective June 1
* Johan Oosthuizen is appointed interim CFO effective June 1, 2017, replacing Patrick Cooke whose term expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 25 The prospect of a divided Italian parliament prompted a late retreat in banking and other Canadian financial stocks on Monday, pushing the main Toronto equity index into the red after it had earlier hit a three-week high.
At 3:46 p.m. (2046 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.55 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,690.08.
* Johan Oosthuizen is appointed interim CFO effective June 1, 2017, replacing Patrick Cooke whose term expired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Alnylam’S Givosiran for the prophylaxis of attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyria