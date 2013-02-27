BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index turned positive after opening lower on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and financial stocks, as investors awaited another round of testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to look for clues about the U.S. central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.44 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,677.88 shortly after the open.
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct