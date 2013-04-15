TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index fell 2 percent on Monday, with the resource-rich market hit by a sharp selloff in gold that weighed on miners.

Weaker-than-expected Chinese data also hurt energy companies.

At 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 256.13 points, or 2.08 percent, at 12,081.46. It was the lowest level since late November.