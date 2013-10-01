TORONTO Oct 1 Canada's main stock index turned positive soon after the open on Tuesday, with strong gains in banks offsetting sharp falls in miners as the U.S. government moved into partial shutdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.49 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,809.68 shortly after the open. It had initially opened in the red after hitting a two-week low on Monday.