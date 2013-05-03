BRIEF-Blumetric reports qtrly revenue of $7.2 mln
* Revenue for quarter decreased 9% to $7.2 million compared to $7.9 million for quarter ended march 31, 2016
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Friday with gains across all major sectors as investors cheered a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 128.52 points, or 1.04 percent, at 12,508.11 at midmorning.
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes