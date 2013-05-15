Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
TORONTO, May 15 Canada's main stock index dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led lower by declines in all major sectors, as investors were disappointed by weak economic data from Europe and the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 127.93 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,449.12 in mid-afternoon trade.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views