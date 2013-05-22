Stalled Brazilian Odebrecht projects decay in Venezuela
CAICARA DEL ORINOCO, Venezuela, May 31 In the hot and humid town of Caicara, in the heart of Venezuela, some 20 piers jutting out of the vast Orinoco river gather mildew and rust.
TORONTO, May 22 Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, led by gains across all major sectors, as investors cheered comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke suggesting continued monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.73 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,881.16 in early afternoon trade.
OTTAWA, May 31 Canada's defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, said on Wednesday that Boeing Co will be a trusted military ally in decades to come, but that its anti-dumping petition against Bombardier Inc is not behavior expected of a partner.