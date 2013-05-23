BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Genentech
* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to Genentech
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with every major sector in the red, due to concerns about a possible quicker-than-expected end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program as well as weak economic data from China and Europe. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 147.25 points, or 1.15 percent, at 12,605.25 in mid-morning trade.
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.