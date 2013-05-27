BRIEF-Qualcomm says new AsusTek, Lenovo, HP PCs will carry its processors
* Qualcomm says AsusTek Computer Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, HP Inc will be contract manufacturers for new mobile PCs
TORONTO, May 27 Canada's main stock index rose in early Monday trade as a higher bullion price, supported by strong physical demand and a weaker dollar, spurred a rise in shares of gold companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.84 points, or 0.09 percent, at 12,678.06 shortly after the open.
* Qualcomm says AsusTek Computer Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, HP Inc will be contract manufacturers for new mobile PCs
* Has completed sale of its Australian Aviation Business to Viva Energy Australia for a total transaction value of approximately $250 million Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)