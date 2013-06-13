BRIEF-Point Loma Resources Ltd announces Q1 gross revenue $1.5 mln
* Point Loma Resources announces first quarter financial and operating results
TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, led by financial stocks, as bullish U.S. economic data lifted market sentiment and spurred a jump in almost every major sector. In mid-afternoon trading, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.78 points, or 1.01 percent, at 12,232.67, after opening lower.
* Abeona Therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation for eb-101 gene therapy product for patients with Epidermolysis Bullosa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: