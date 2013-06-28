TORONTO, June 28 Canada's main stock index rose in early Friday trade as positive sentiment following hopes of continued U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus helped offset a steep decline in BlackBerry shares after the smartphone maker reported disappointing results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.06 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,023.84 shortly after the open. BlackBerry shares were down 24 percent.