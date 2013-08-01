BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
TORONTO, Aug 1 Canada's main stock index jumped in early Thursday trading, driven by strong economic data from China and Europe, as well as a gain in Barrick Gold Corp after the miner reported quarterly results. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 125.27 points, or 1 percent, at 12,611.91 shortly after the open.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict