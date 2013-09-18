BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index turned higher on Wednesday, led by gains in gold producers, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep its monetary stimulus measures in place for now. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.74 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,889.85 in mid-afternoon trade.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"