BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark rate in a surprise move to counter the effects of cheaper oil on economic growth, sending most major sectors, including the energy group, higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 164.22 points, or 1.19 percent, at 14,572.66. (Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.