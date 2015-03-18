BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.88 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,946.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.