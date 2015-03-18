TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.88 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,946.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)