Italy - Factors to watch on April 20
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock exchange slipped on Monday as the rising possibility of war between Ukraine and Russia reduced investor appetite for riskier assets. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.07 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,170.52.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Eminence Capital, which owns 9.6 percent of ASM Int'l, says "we strongly believe that ASMI would be a stronger and more valuable company without ASMPT"