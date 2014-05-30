BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
TORONTO, May 30 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after data showed the country's economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter. Shortly after the opening bell, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.35 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,550.60. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.