BRIEF-Kemper corp says estimates Q1 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses $60-$70 mln
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Tuesday, weighed down by declines in materials and tech companies, while shares of B2Gold dropped after the company said it would buy Papillon Resources. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged down 1.94 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,678.82. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports, a move that escalates long-running trade dispute between the two countries.