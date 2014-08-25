BRIEF-Mitek reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
* Mitek reports record revenue and profitability in second quarter of fiscal 2017
TORONTO, Aug 25 Canada's main stock index touched a record high on Monday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc shot up after the coffee chain confirmed it was in merger talks with Burger King. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.60 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,568.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
* Mitek reports record revenue and profitability in second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S