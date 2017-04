TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc extended their rally after the coffee chain said it planned to merge with Burger King Worldwide Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,626.58 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)