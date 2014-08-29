BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TORONTO, Aug 29 Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Friday as positive economic data and stronger energy shares were offset by a decline in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.21 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,541.96. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter