TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index turned lower in early trade on Tuesday, as slips in the price of oil and gold hit the stocks of energy companies and gold miners. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index slipped 24.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,601.31 shortly after opening up. The exchange was closed on Monday for a public holiday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)