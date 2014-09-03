BRIEF-Oil States International reports Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Offshore/manufactured products backlog at three months ended March 31, 2017 $204.4 million versus $305.6 million
TORONTO, Sept 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by news of a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.1 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,656.15 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* Offshore/manufactured products backlog at three months ended March 31, 2017 $204.4 million versus $305.6 million
* Public storage reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017