UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as weakness in copper prices weighed on shares of some commodity producers, offsetting gains in the telecommunications and industrial sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.61 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,517 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.