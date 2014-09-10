UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index opened modestly lower on Wednesday, pulled down by shares of energy and materials companies as oil prices fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,514.14. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far