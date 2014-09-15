BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index opened slightly lower on Monday, pulled down by declines in shares of energy companies as oil prices fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 27.92 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,503.66 shortly after the opening bell. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
* Says AmeriGas Propane Inc declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit