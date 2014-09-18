UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as investors digested recent commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve about its monetary policy outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.33 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,451.55 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)
April 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, April 26 Logitech is looking at acquisitions to accelerate growth and help expand into new product categories, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Wednesday after the computer peripherals maker's fourth-quarter results beat forecasts.