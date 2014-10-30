TORONTO, Oct 30 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data fueled a drop in the bullion price, sending shares of gold miners tumbling. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.55 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,493.02 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)