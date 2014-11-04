TORONTO, Nov 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as the energy sector tumbled with oil prices and shares of Bank of Nova Scotia declined after the lender said it was cutting 1,500 jobs. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.99 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,503.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)