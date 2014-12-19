TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy and banking stocks pushed up while BlackBerry Ltd dragged after a sharper than expected drop in revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.01 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,400.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)