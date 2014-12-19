CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
TORONTO Dec 19 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy and banking stocks pushed up while BlackBerry Ltd dragged after a sharper than expected drop in revenue.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.01 points, or 0.38 percent, at 14,400.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute