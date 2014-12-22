TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, lifted by banking stocks as global equity markets rallied on stabilizing oil prices and calls for quantitative easing from the European Central Bank.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.55 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,520.81 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)