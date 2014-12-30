UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TORONTO Dec 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks, but the materials sector rose, boosted by higher gold prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.1 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,668.00 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 39 points at 7,153 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Sohu.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results