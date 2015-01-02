BRIEF-Everi reports Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Everi reports 2017 first quarter results and announces completion of refinancing
TORONTO Jan 2 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, led by financial stocks in the first trading session of 2015.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.50 points, or 0.30 percent, at 14,675.94 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 9 News Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an uptick in its news and information unit and its digital real estate business.